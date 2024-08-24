Durham County Board of Elections relocates to new office at Shoppes of Hope Valley

The Board will partially open its new office on Tuesday, September 3.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham County Board of Elections is relocating to a newly renovated space.

The Board of Elections will partially open its new office at Shoppes of Hope Valley on Tuesday, September 3 at 5 p.m. The 54,00 square feet space at 3825 S. Roxboro Street in Suite 101 will consolidate all operations under one roof.

The Board said this is the first phase of the planned move into the facility. Phase two is expected to begin in mid-October.

"We are incredibly excited about this move and thankful to our County Board of Commissioners and County Manager for making this critical investment in election security," Director Derek Bowens said. "We believe this new facility will serve our dynamic community well and will be essential to the execution of a successful 2024 Statewide General Election."

Operations at its downtown Durham office will end Friday, August 30 at 5 p.m. Signs with the relocated facility's address will be posted to redirect voters.