Wake County Animal Center no longer allowing visitors under 18 on adoption floor

The change comes a week after police said animal control officers responded to the animal center for a reported animal bite.

The change comes a week after police said animal control officers responded to the animal center for a reported animal bite.

The change comes a week after police said animal control officers responded to the animal center for a reported animal bite.

The change comes a week after police said animal control officers responded to the animal center for a reported animal bite.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Animal Center in Raleigh is setting a new policy for visitors.

The center said it is no longer allowing visitors under the age of 18 to enter the adoption floor "as part of an ongoing effort to enhance safety and maintain a calm, secure environment for both visitors and animals."

The change comes a week after animal control officers responded to the animal center for a reported animal bite.

"We understand that many families enjoy visiting the Animal Center, and we value the community's support," said Wake County Commissioner Vickie Adamson. "However, this policy is necessary to maintain a safe environment for all, help reduce stress for the animals, and improve the experience for adopters."

The center said the new policy applies to all visitors under the age of 18, including those accompanied by an adult. Families are still encouraged to adopt and look at animals that are in foster care.

"Dogs are a beloved part of the family, and we know children love visiting them, but the shelter environment can be overwhelming and stressful for many pets, especially when we are at overcapacity for most of the year," said Dr. Jennifer Federico, director of the Wake County Animal Center. "This policy helps us create a calmer, safer space for animals as they wait for their forever homes."

For more information, visit the center's website.

ALSO SEE | Dolphin found without head on Lea-Hutaff Island, reward offered for information