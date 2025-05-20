Wake County deputy gives chase after man drives away from traffic stop

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man who drove away from a traffic stop is now in more legal trouble.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that a deputy pulled over a car about 11:20 a.m. on Jones Sausage Road near I-40 in Garner for alleged traffic violations.

After stopping and talking to the deputy for a bit, the driver drove away onto I-40 East.

The deputy chased him to US 70, onto White Oak Road, to Cornwallis Road, and onto NC 42. Johnston County deputies joined in the pursuit, and the driver finally stopped on NC 42 near Pipeline Drive in Johnston County.

The driver, Ke'Andre Gilliam, 25, was taken into custody. Charges are pending, the sheriff's office said.

No one was hurt during the incident.

