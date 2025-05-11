Wake Co. deputy hospitalized after crash during police chase on I-40

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) deputy was injured in a crash early Sunday morning.

The incident started shortly after 3 a.m. on I-40 eastbound when the deputy attempted to stop a speeding driver who refused to pull over.

According to WCSO, the deputy pursued the vehicle to the area of I-40 E and NC 540, where the deputy's vehicle veered off the road and crashed. The suspect did not stop.

The injured deputy was transported to a hospital and is expected to recover.

No other injuries were reported.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

