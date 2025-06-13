Enloe Magnet High School kicks off Wake Co.'s graduation ceremonies this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- This weekend marks a significant milestone for thousands of Wake County students, with 11 high school graduations scheduled.

The first ceremony took place Friday morning at the Raleigh Convention Center, where Enloe Magnet High School students graduated.

550 students make up the graduating class, including Malone Bridgers, Enloe's SGA president, basketball captain, and a key contributor to the school's charity ball, which has raised over $750,000 for local nonprofits over the past four years.

Bridgers delivered a special address to his senior class during the ceremony. In his message, he emphasized the importance of cherishing life's small, magical moments.

"My message is to appreciate the little moments, the little magical moments that can easily pass you by but truly shape our lives and make life so special-the things that are easy to miss," he said. "But they're magical. They're beautiful."

WATCH | Enloe High's SGA president talks special message for graduation ceremony

Here's a list of high school graduations within the Wake County Public Schools System:

Friday, June 13

Enloe Magnet High School

8 a.m. at Raleigh Convention Center

Broughton Magnet High School

10 a.m. at Holliday Gymnasium

Garner Magnet High School

12 p.m. at Raleigh Convention Center

Millbrook Magnet High School

4 p.m. at Raleigh Convention Center

Apex Friendship High School

8 p.m. at Raleigh Convention Center

Saturday, June 14

Wakefield High School

8 a.m. at Raleigh Convention Center

Athens Drive Magnet High School

12 p.m. at Raleigh Convention Center

Green Hope High School

4 p.m. at Raleigh Convention Center

Sanderson High School

8 p.m. at Raleigh Convention Center

Sunday, June 15

Leesville Road High School

2 p.m. at Raleigh Convention Center

Green Level High School

6 p.m. at Raleigh Convention Center