Wake County man charged after animal starves to death

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County man has been charged after an animal cruelty investigation.

On Wednesday, deputies were called to assist Wake County Animal Control with a report in the 4000 block of Edgemont Road, near Wendell.

When deputies arrived, they found one dog dead, three others malnourished, and a malnourished cat.

Animal Control removed the animals from the property.

Floyd Tarail Meeks III, 31, was charged with one count of felony killing an animal by starvation and one count of cruelty to animals.

The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's office said. No other details were immediately released.

