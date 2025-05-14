Wake County teacher charged with assaulting students at Carver Elementary released from jail

Special education teacher Scott Swartzfager was suspended with pay effective May 9 after an investigation into the assault of five young students.

Special education teacher Scott Swartzfager was suspended with pay effective May 9 after an investigation into the assault of five young students.

Special education teacher Scott Swartzfager was suspended with pay effective May 9 after an investigation into the assault of five young students.

Special education teacher Scott Swartzfager was suspended with pay effective May 9 after an investigation into the assault of five young students.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Wednesday afternoon, inside a Wake County courtroom, 47-year-old Scott Swartzfager appeared by way of video monitor for his first court appearance. He is a teacher at Carver Elementary School in Wendell and was arrested Monday in connection with allegedly assaulting five separate students on the school's campus on May 6.

Swartzfager is carrying five felony charges for assault on an individual with disabilities and five misdemeanor charges for assaulting someone younger than 12 years old. The victims' ages in this case range from 5 to 10 years old.

"If you are to be convicted of those felonies, you are to receive up to 88 months on each of those. As well as 150 days for each assault on a child under 12," said Wake County District Court Judge Mark Stevens.

I understand the seriousness of these charges. He was completely cooperative with law enforcement in their investigation. - Russell DeMent III, Swartzfager's defense attorney

Citing district policy, a representative for the Wake County Public School System (WCPSS) declined to comment further on the allegations. However, they did confirm that Swartzfager was suspended with pay effective May 9.

In court Wednesday, prosecutors alleged that five teachers at Carver Elementary witnessed Swartzfager assault the students and then told school administration what they said they saw.

"Five teachers observed the defendant assault each child. The defendant was very cooperative and admitted the conduct to law enforcement," said counsel with the district attorney's office.

Swartzfager's attorney argued for his client to be released from custody before Stevens.

"He is eligible for pre-trial release. And I understand the seriousness of these charges," said attorney Russell DeMent III. "He was completely cooperative with law enforcement in their investigation."

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood

Stevens ultimately agreed with DeMent and allowed for Swartzfager's pre-trial release. Stevens ordered Swartzfager to stay away from the campus of Carver Elementary, have no direct or indirect contact with the alleged victims, and have no direct or indirect contact with the witnesses in the case.

His wife was present for the hearing in support of her husband. Both she and DeMent declined to comment following the court appearance

Meanwhile, therapist Dr. Ashley Gilmore with Gilmore Counseling Services said parents who may have found themselves in a similar situation or who may end up in a similar situation should give themselves grace and release the guilt and shame of what happened.

"A big part of this is parents may feel like there is something they failed in protecting their children. And this is nothing that can be foreseen," Gilmore said. "And so to do the best to remove the guilt and the shame they are feeling. To acknowledge their own sadness and confusion and anger about what's going on. Be honest with your children. The notion of such bad touch is always a thing. No one should put their hands on you."

Swartzfager is due back in court on June 4.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App