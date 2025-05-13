Wake Co. elementary teacher charged with felony assault on multiple students, all with a disability

The accused Carver Elementary School teacher is facing multiple felony charges for assaulting students with disabilities.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An elementary school teacher in Wake County is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly assaulting several students.

According to a news release by the Wake County Sheriff's Office, the investigation started when they received a report from the Wake County Public School System (WCPSS) accusing a teacher at Carver Elementary of assaulting multiple students.

After a thorough investigation, the sheriff's office consulted with the district attorney's office and decided to charge the teacher.

The teacher, Scott Swartzfager, 47, was arrested Tuesday. Swartzfager is charged with five counts of felony assault on an individual with disability and five counts of assault on a child under 12.

According to documents obtained by ABC11 News, Swartzfager is accused of assaulting at least five different children, all with disabilities. The children range in age from 5 to 10 years old.

Wake County sheriff says the case is still under investigation.