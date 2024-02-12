WATCH LIVE

Elementary school teacher in Wendell accused of dragging disabled child down school hallway

Monday, February 12, 2024 10:37PM
Wendell teacher arrested in alleged assault on special needs child
A teacher for special needs students at Carver Elementary School was arrested Friday and charged with assaulting a child.

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- An elementary school teacher in Wendell was arrested last Friday after being accused of assaulting a disabled child.

Lori Miller Holland, 54, is a special needs teacher at Carver Elementary School, according to the school's website.

At the end of January, Holland was accused of assaulting a special needs child by dragging them down the school hallway, according to court documents.

She was charged with child abuse and assaulting an individual with disability.

Holland made a $1,000 bond. Her next court date is March 18.

