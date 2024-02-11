Man shot by Raleigh police on Rock Quarry Road in custody, 3 others hurt

At 10:30 p.m., RPD responded to a shots fired call and found a man with a firearm, according to the department.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after a Raleigh police officer shot a man.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday near Rock Quarry Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

When police arrived, they say they found a man with a gun.

RPD says one of the officers shot that man who was then taken into custody and also treated for his injuries.

As officers kept investigating, they say they found other people who were injured and they started giving them first aid.

It's unclear if they are involved in the shooting, or how they were injured. Police didn't say whether they were shot or if so, by who.

They were taken to the hospital.

Officers did have their body cameras turned on during last night's shooting and those videos are being reviewed by the State Bureau of Investigation and RPD internal affairs.

More details about the shooting could be found in the next five days when RPD is required to release a report.

Rock Quarry Road was closed for several hours last night and Sunday morning, but has since re-opened.

