Shots fired at Wake County home, cars, sheriff's office says

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots were fired into a home and cars Saturday night.

Deputies responded to the call about 7:15 p.m. to the 3000 block of Avery Street.

The home, which was occupied, was hit by gunfire. Cars were also struck by bullets.

Deputies found multiple shell castings on the road, and witnesses told authorities they saw a car leaving the area.

No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under active investigation. No one is in custody, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information that would assist in the investigation is asked to please call WCSO's non-emergency line at (919) 856-6911.

