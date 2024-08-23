Wake Forest closes Joyner Park pond and trail after sewer-line leak

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Joyner Park Pond and adjacent trail were closed Friday because of a sewer-line leak, the Town of Wake Forest said.

A town official said the leak contaminated the pond and was likely responsible for causing the presence of red algae.

The pond and trail are closed until further notice.

The Wake Forest Parks, Recreation, & Cultural Resources Department said red algae blooms can produce toxins that can make people and pets sick.

Town of Wake Forest

If you, your child, or your dog comes in contact with the water or an algae bloom, rinse off immediately.

Call your veterinarian immediately if your dog has been around an algae bloom and shows symptoms such as vomiting, staggering, drooling, or convulsions. These symptoms present themselves soon after exposure.

Algae blooms can last for weeks or disappear quickly. Town officials are actively monitoring the situation.

Wake Forest officials are consulting with Raleigh Water and the NC Department of Environmental Quality to determine the next steps.