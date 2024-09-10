Wake Tech breaks ground on 'game-changing' fire and rescue training center

The facility, the first of its kind in the region, will feature a six-story fire training tower, a five-story rescue tower, and a vehicle extrication ditch.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake Tech broke ground Tuesday on a new $23 million fire and rescue training center.

One fire chief called it a game-changer.

"I do not hesitate to say that we will truly be training where few have ever been able to train before," said Knightdale Fire Chief Loren Cone. "With the burn building and the accompanying training towers, firefighters will have the opportunity to train in real-life scenarios that will not only challenge but ultimately make them stronger, better and safer when called to action."

Wake Tech trains new firefighters from across the Triangle at the Wake County Fire Academy.

It also offers advanced training for seasoned professionals

