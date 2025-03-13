School bus crash causing delays in Raleigh, no students hurt

The crash happened on Old Falls of Neuse Road near Wakefield High School.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A crash involving a school bus that was leaving Wakefield High School and two other vehicles took place Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Old Falls of Neuse Road.

ABC11 captured the aftermath of the crash between the bus that was leaving the school and a SUV after they hit head-on.

The crash did cause some traffic problems in that area. Drivers had to slow down and go around the bus that was sticking out in the road.

It's not known how long the traffic delay will be in place as an investigation takes place.

