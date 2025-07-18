Warren County teacher in disbelief after winning $1 million on scratch off: 'Still in shock'

WARRENTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Warren County teacher is "still in shock" after she took a chance on a scratch-off ticket and won $1 million.

"I've only played the lottery once or twice before," she told the North Carolina Education Lottery. "My friends did always tell me that if I played, I would be the one to win."

Carter, a high school teacher, said she bought a ticket on Thursday to help pay for a medical procedure.

"I'm going to have surgery next week, so I wanted to try to get some extra money to help with that," she said.

She bought a $10 Jumbo Bucks ticket from On The Mark on U.S. 158 Business West in Warrenton.

"I didn't believe it," Carter recalled. "I'm still in shock."

Carter had the choice between $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump sum of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $430,503.

In addition to her surgery, Carter said she plans to use her winnings to help move.

