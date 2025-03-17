Be wary of ticket scammers trying to cash in on NCAA games in the Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The ABC11 Troubleshooter has a ticket scam warning for basketball fans trying to catch the NCAA action this week as several Triangle teams tip off with hopes of making it to the Final Four.

The Lenovo Center is hosting the first and second rounds of the men's NCAA tournament, with the No. 1 seed, Duke, playing Friday. All three Triangle ACC women's teams, Duke, North Carolina, and NC State also host in the first and second rounds.

Tickets for the games this weekend are going fast, as some of the women's games are already sold out. Scammers follow the headlines, and when you have events such as the NCAA tournament in the Triangle, it's a prime target for scammers.

Alyssa Parker with the Better Business Bureau of Eastern Carolinas said, "With every large sporting event, especially March Madness, ticket scams will always pop up."

Parker added that is why it's so important where you buy your tickets.

"Go straight to the school. That school will then link you to the appropriate, you know, ticket brokerage site that is selling actual tickets," she said.

On Ticketmaster, ABC11 found the cheapest ticket to Friday's first session at the Lenovo Center, which includes the Duke men's game for just under $100. If you want to avoid the added fees, you can buy in person at the Lenovo Center.

There are third-party websites where you may find tickets for less money but always read the fine print and see what type of guarantee they offer.

"If you do go to those third-party sites, you may get your money back if it does end up being a scam, but you don't get to go to the actual game," Parker said. "So if that is your goal, just make sure you're buying a legitimate ticket."

When it comes to buying on social media platforms or Craigslist, use extreme caution, Parker advised.

"A lot of times when you go to events now it has to be a live ticket. Screenshots are not going to work anymore. If someone is trying to say, well, I'll just like text you the tickets, that's not really going to work these days," Parker said.

Paying with a credit card offers the most protection. When you pay cash or through any of the cash apps, there is no protection against fraud, so you must use extreme caution.