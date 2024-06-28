Wasp stings foster puppies at Raleigh home, turns into social media push for pet adoption

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh woman is once again lighting up social media with a story about her animals.

Jean Mosher previously got attention online for her TikTok famous dog Jaqweenie. He had a unique mouth deformity and chronicling his journey garnered lots of followers.

Now, Mosher has a post on Instagram that has more than 27 million views; on TikTok it has more than 8 million.

The post is all about a group of foster puppies named Clouds, Seven Sundays and Big Boss.

The trio of siblings got stung by a wasp, causing their faces to swell.

Mosher took to social media to document the event. She hopes the attention will raise people's interest in the importance of adoption.

Clouds, Seven Sundays and Big Boss are all recovering, and they are available for adoption.

Anyone interested in adopting these puppies or others should go to HopeAnimals.org. Clouds and his siblings wont be listed on the site until July 3, but you can submit a generic application ahead of then.