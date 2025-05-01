Wake County Public School System to announce Teacher of the Year

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Public School System(WCPSS) is set to name its 2024-2025 Teacher of the Year during a banquet in Raleigh on Thursday.

The Teacher of the Year banquet will be held at the Raleigh Convention Center.

The district will honor all school-level Teachers of the Year, plus the four Diane Kent-Parker First-Year Teachers of the Year, during the event.

Millbrook Magnet High School teacher Ryan Berglund was named last year's WCPSS Teacher of the Year. He has been a Millbrook Sustainable Agriculture Academy teacher since July 2019 and started teaching Career and Technical Education after working as a welder and equipment fabricator.

