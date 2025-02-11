RAVE Mobile Security app to be distributed to more Wake County schools across the district

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Board members of the Wake County Public School System met Tuesday afternoon to discuss the district's wider rollout of a security app called RAVE.

The app allows users to do a variety of functions to alert school staff and emergency responders of situations on campus. Such as requesting staff assistance for non-emergency situations that don't require a phone call to 911, and providing emergency personnel with geodata location that pinpoints where on campus the alert is coming from, and delivering other important information.

Access to the app, which the State of North Carolina paid nearly $4.7 million for, was provided to 27 schools in 2024. According to Juan Cuartas, director of operations for WCPSS, the pilot rollout was "successful".

"Based on that pilot, we noticed that the tool was effective and that it fit within our emergency management program," said Cuartas.

During the presentation to the school board, Cuartas said there will now be a wider rollout to more schools in the county beginning February 17.

The district plans to introduce three separate phases of the Rave app with each phase representing between 65-70 schools. Each phase will consist of balance of elementary, middle, and high schools.

"I think most of the feedback, as far as the application itself, is that it works," added Cuartas.

District data shows that nearly 8,600 WCPSS staffers, including employees with the district's central services arm, have updated their contact information in the application.

Additionally, all 911 centers, according to Cuartas, are fully set up to receive and monitor alerts from the app.

The district also said staff and employees are not required to download the app. However, it is encouraged and any employee who wants notifications can still sign up to receive them.

"I mean, anything will help. Teachers have a tough job right now," said Debbie Drew ahead of last year's rollout. "Just because of safety, too many things are going on in this world. And I worry about our children."