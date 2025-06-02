TSA, RDU addressing increase in firearm detections

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The TSA and RDU are putting a message out to all travelers, firearms and weapons of any kind are prohibited from going through checkpoints here.

ABC11 got a look at some of the items that have been surrendered to TSA here at RDU just within the month.

Most of these here are considered weapons even if you consider them self-defense devices.

None of which can be in your carryon luggage.

Leaders with TSA tell ABC11 they've detected 109 firearms which is 5 more than last year but have screened fewer people in North Carolina in general.

He says there is a safe and legal way to travel with a firearm or self-defense devices but through TSA is not it.

"You got to make sure that you bring it up to the airline counter. You have a hard sided case that you can lock it, it's unloaded and you tell the airline that you have a firearm, they'll write up a thing, you sign it a little sheet goes in your case and you're on your way," said Dan Velez with TSA.

If you're caught with it, TSA will call law enforcement immediately and you could face a fine as small as $1,500 or up to $15,000.

