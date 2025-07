Suspicious device found at Durham bank, police investigating

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A suspicious device was found at a Wells Fargo branch located in Durham and police are investigating.

The area around the bank has been blocked off and is still an active scene.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

