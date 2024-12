Railroad companies repair damaged tracks in western NC

Two large operators, CSX and Norfolk Southern, have hundreds of miles of track in western NC and were hit especially hard.

Railroad companies in North Carolina are trying to repair damaged infrastructure after Hurricane Helene.

Images show mangled tracks used by both companies.

More than 21,000 feet of track washed out and another 50,000 feet were damaged.

Some tracks remain closed and there's no timeline for when most will reopen.