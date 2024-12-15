Thousands visit Chimney Rock for Christmas celebration post-Hurricane Helene

For one day, many felt a sense of normalcy.

For one day, many felt a sense of normalcy.

For one day, many felt a sense of normalcy.

For one day, many felt a sense of normalcy.

CHIMNEY ROCK, N.C. (WTVD) -- Many felt a sense of normalcy in Chimney Rock on Saturday.

Nearly 7,000 people visited the town for a Christmas celebration. The day was filled with live music, delicious food, and games.

This comes after Hurricane Helene a few months ago left a trail of devastation in the western part of the state. The storm killed 103 people in NC, over 230 storm-related deaths total.

"I've been up here so many times, so seeing just the impact and the devastation, that you don't expect that to happen this far inland," Veronica Hale, a resident, told ABC affiliate WLOS. "Being able to see this is just really healing and curative."

WATCH | In Rutherford County, hope mixes with desperation: 'Like we're being left out'

The quaint village of Chimney Rock is mostly rubble. Cars are destroyed. Debris is piled high. And many are running low on food and supplies.

Many had the chance to see the conditions of Chimney Rock post-Helene and the rebuilding efforts. They could also support local businesses that were impacted by the storm, like Chimney Rock Gemstone Mine.

The owner Michelle Banz also owns another business on Main Street, Riverwatch Bar & Grill. Due to the damage from Helene, she was forced to close her doors.

"We're all trying to figure out ways to keep going," she told WLOS.

Banz and her team are rebuilding and with the community's help, she is determined to rise again.

"Just so blessed," Banz said. "Just to see all these people here and the support we've been getting is just really amazing."

CNN and ABC affiliate WLOS' Neydja Petithomme contributed to this report.

SEE ALSO | Over 1,000 apply for Buncombe Co. program to remove Hurricane Helene debris