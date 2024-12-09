Over 1,000 apply for Buncombe Co. program to remove Hurricane Helene debris

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nearly 1,100 people have applied for a Buncombe County program that helps owners remove Hurricane Helene storm debris from private property.

One applicant, 83-year-old Lee Panta told ABC affiliate WLOS he had piles of debris on his six-acre property in Fairview.

While his home was spared from the storm, WLOS reported, his land was not.

It's been one month since the remnants of Hurricane Helene cut a deadly path through Western North Carolina.

"We had four feet of mud come down the bank behind me with trees and logs and boulders that ended up down through here, and that's in those piles," he said.

Panta signed up for the Private Property Debris Removal (PPDR) program at Fairview Library, one of four county centers where residents can apply for it.

The process is simple and cost-free. First, the property owner applies; second, the county reviews the application; then, an in-person inspection takes place and finally, the debris is removed.

According to John Buri, private property debris removal is only offered by the county in the worst cases. He is the director of Post-Disaster Programs for Tetra Tech, a company contracting with the county on tasks, including debris removal.

He told WLOS that Buncombe County Hotline takes around 100 calls a day about debris.

"The sooner the debris can get picked up, the sooner rebuilding can begin, and the sooner people can get to that recovery and resilience," he said.

Interested in learning more about the program? Click here.

