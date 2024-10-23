What you need to know about Provisional Voting in the 2024 General Election

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There are many different ways people can cast their ballot in the 2024 General Election and that includes a provisional ballot.

A provisional ballot is given to voters in different cases that include but are not limited too the voter's qualification to vote, voter's eligibility to vote in a given election, voter's eligibility to vote specific ballot style.

It's also issued when a voter does not or cannot present photo ID when voting in person.

Election officials hold provisional ballots aside as they confirm the voter's eligibility. Election results are not finalized until all provisional ballots that are eligible are counted.

State law mandates that no person shall be denied the option to vote a provisional ballot. In no circumstance should a voter be turned away.

Provisional Procedures

If a voter is not able to cast a regular ballot, the voter will go to a Help Station for help casting a provisional ballot. The voter will receive a Help Referral Form explaining the reason for the referral to the Help Station.

An election official will help the voter complete a Provisional Voting Application and provide a provisional ballot and envelope. Then, the voter will complete the ballot in private, seal the ballot in the envelope and return the envelope to the Help Station.

Each provisional voter will receive a Provisional Identification Number (PIN). The voter can use this, along with their date of birth, to check the status of their provisional ballot.

Check provisional ballot status online here.

Call (919) 814-0700 or (866) 522-4723 (toll-free).

Specific reasons for Provisional Voting

No Record of Registration - A voter's record of registration cannot be found in the voter registration list at the time the voter presents to vote at the voting place.

Unreported Move - A voter provides an address different from the voter's registered address, and the voter indicates that the move to the new address occurred 30 or more days before Election Day.

Previously Removed - A voter was previously registered in the county but the registration was canceled.

No Acceptable ID - A voter does not present acceptable identification.

Unrecognized Address - An election official is unable to locate a voter's address in the county's street lookup files.

Incorrect Precinct - This provisional voting reason is used when a voter requests to vote at a polling place on Election Day that is not the voter's proper precinct.

Voter Already Voted - A voter's record indicates that the voter has already cast a ballot in the election.

Jurisdiction Dispute - A voter presents to vote and has no eligible ballot style or the voter requests to vote in a contest not in the voter's assigned voting district.

Voted During Extended Hours - The hours for voting are extended by the State Board of Elections or a court order. Voters who cast a ballot during extended hours must vote a provisional ballot.

