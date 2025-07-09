What you need to know about the wastewater spill in the Eno River

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Officials discovered Tuesday afternoon that there was a significant wastewater spill into a portion of the Eno River.

It was the first time crews were able to access that area since the flooding began. They estimated that 5.8 million gallons of wastewater flowed into the Eno River, though it was diluted by floodwaters.

The spill remained active until Tuesday night, when crews were able to stop the flow before 8 p.m. and fix two pumps at the Eno Creek Lift Station, just north of Teer Quarry off of Denfield Street.

As of Wednesday morning, four of the five pumps at the site were in service. The City also has bypass pumps onsite and ready to activate if necessary.

Because of the discharge of wastewater, officials asked Durham residents to assume all flowing or standing water is contaminated along the Eno downstream from Teer Quarry for a few days following the storm. If additional rainfall on Wednesday causes more flooding that creates issues with the Eno Creek Lift Station, officials said the clock resets, and it will be a few more days before officials deem recreation safe again in that small portion of the Eno.

There are no boil water notices or advisories in Durham.

ABC11 will keep a close eye on the incoming storm and send updates if this area experiences more flooding.