'Wheel of Fortune' marks new era as Ryan Seacrest joins Vanna White on the iconic game show

Joelle Garguilo talks new season of Wheel of Fortune with Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest.,

In the world of television, few shows have stood the test of time like 'Wheel of Fortune.'

Monday night marks a new era for one of America's most beloved game shows. For the first time in over 40 years, the show will have a new host.

Ryan Seacrest steps up to the wheel, joined by the iconic Vanna White.

Seacrest is no stranger to high-profile gigs. From 'American Idol' to his daily radio show and New Year's Eve specials, he's become a familiar face and voice to millions.

Entertainment reporter Joelle Garguilo caught up with the duo just hours before their big 'Wheel of Fortune' debut.

"This is something that I have dreamed of doing for a long time," Seacrest said. "It's 'Wheel of Fortune.' We all know and love this show. So, to step up there and stand where Pat stood for so many years is a tremendous honor."

Seacrest recently received a "Best of luck" text from Pat Sajak, the long-running host of the show who stepped down in 2024.

"I remember the days of growing up watching the show," Seacrest said. "When you hear 'Wheel of Fortune,' you know it's time to run into the living room and sit down and forget about what's happening in the world and just enjoy and have fun."

"And I have a story to tell you that I haven't told. No one knows this," White said. "Many, many years ago, before I even moved to Los Angeles. I wrote in to be a contestant on 'Wheel of Fortune.' And I said, 'I live in Atlanta.' They said, 'Well, when you come to L.A., you can audition.' I didn't know I was going to audition to be the hostess of the show."

White revealed that she and Seacrest have known each other for 20 years.

"We've had a relationship for a long time," she said. "It's just we get to see each other much more often now, and we get to know a little bit more about each other every day, too."

Catch Ryan and Vanna on 'Wheel of Fortune' Monday at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.