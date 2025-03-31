Businesses owned by women in Durham reflect their strength and resilience: 'The risks are huge'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Women's History Month acknowledges the contributions and sacrifices of women across the world, including women business owners who dared to dream.

Their legacies are all around us, and depending on where you are, you could be walking by a woman-owned business that is a reminder of the sacrifices they make every day.

"I said I don't know how I'm going to do it, but I'm going to do it," said Cecilia Henaine de Davis, owner of Cecy's Gallery & Studios.

When you walk into Cecy's, located in downtown Durham, you'll find that vibrant colors and inspiring messages on the floor meet you at the door.

"We carry a lot of cultures here as well. It's very important to me. I'm Mexican and Lebanese," she said. "Color makes me happy. It feels good."

She established the business six years ago. Henaine de Davis is a supporter of more about 60 artists across the Triangle by carrying their products. She shared lessons she's learned with Eyewitness News since opening her doors.

"It's a lot of women and people out there who want to start their own business. I know they get scared, but it's a good scared," she said.

Henaine de Davis believes being an entrepreneur is about trusting yourself. It's something Diana Abreau that runs SDM also had to do.

"Being a mother is a hard thing to balance when you're in a career. It's a huge challenge for women," she said.

SDM is an alternative gift shop that offers a little bit of everything including earrings, soaps, cards and more. She opened her business here almost a year and a half ago because she felt she had to choose between career and motherhood.

"With entrepreneurship, it gives me the flexibility to be able to pick my daughter up from school, to be able to be at her programs and participate in her upbringing," said Abreau.

Women entrepreneurs understand there's plenty at stake when it comes to opening your own business.

"The risks are huge. The access to capital for women in general and Black women in particular are zilch. They are incredibly low," said Tiffany Griffin, owner of Bright Black.

Griffin launched her business in 2019 in the basement of her home. She showed Eyewitness News the new collection of candles that are a nod to Black women. Her company uses scent to share positive stories about blackness.

"It's some Blackberry in there. It says we're here. We're grounded. We will not be erased," she stated.

Bright Black is rooted in a bold social mission. Griffin offered advice to others looking to jump into the business world.

"Plan, save and have a financial runway before jumping in. After that, you have to trust your gut and spirit," she said.

She and many other women business owners have been fortunate to have the continued support of the community to keep their doors open.

From left to right: Tiffany Griffin, owner of Bright Black, Cecilia Henaine de Davis, owner of Cecy's Gallery & Studios and Diana Abreau, owner of SDM

