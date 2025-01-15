Experts and officials say they may not be the perfect solution for California's unique challenges

Why doesn't California invest in 'Super Scooper' aircraft in its firefighting efforts?

SAN FRANCISCO -- Southern California's wildfires have put the spotlight on aerial firefighting tools with the CL-415 aircraft, also known as the 'Super Scooper,' taking center stage after an unauthorized drone hit one of the planes while fighting the Palisades Fire.

These planes can scoop 1,500 gallons of water from large bodies of water, like the ocean, in just seconds.

But experts and officials say they may not be the perfect solution for California's unique challenges.

The Super Scoopers, manufactured by De Havilland Canada, are used in Europe and Australia and other parts of the world. Neil Sweeney, CEO of De Havilland, says their efficiency has driven global demand.

"Depending on how close the fire is to the water source, you can be scooping, dropping, and returning in 8 to 10 minutes." Sweeney said.

However, despite their impressive capabilities, California has not purchased any of these aircraft, rather choosing to lease them for 90-day increments, according to LA County Fire Department's public information officer.

Firefighting experts point to the state's specific needs and limitations. Chief Daniel Berlant, California's State Fire Marshal, emphasized that different fires require different tools.

"Our helicopters are able to quickly access water and drop it in areas that planes may not be able to reach," Berlant said. "They can dip into a stream, lake, or even someone's swimming pool."

Environmental concerns are another factor. Michael Gollner, director of UC Berkeley's Fire Research Lab, explained that using ocean water can have long-term impacts on the ground.

"You're going to increase the salinity, which may make it difficult for plants to grow," Gollner said. "Saltwater is also highly corrosive, which could cause long-term damage to firefighting equipment."

California relies on a diverse arsenal of firefighting tools, including 23 air tankers that carry up to 1,200 gallons of water mixed with fire retardant. CAL FIRE officials say this mixture offers additional benefits.

"It acts as a fertilizer base, aiding in the regeneration of the affected area," a CAL FIRE spokesperson noted.

The state has also upgraded its fleet with Black Hawk helicopters, which are faster, have dual engines, and can operate at night. These advanced aircraft allow for 24/7 aerial firefighting when conditions permit.