Wide Open Music Festival brings Bluegrass back to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of Raleigh's most iconic cultural events returns this fall with the new 2025 Raleigh Wide Open Music Festival, taking place on October 3-4.

The free two-day festival builds on the city's success as a destination for bluegrass, Americana, gospel and folk music to downtown.

Attendees can look forward to multiple free outdoor stages, bustling craft and maker markets, beer gardens, food trucks and art vendors.

The full artist lineup will be announced soon, with a mix of returning favorites and exciting newcomers.

"Each year, this event brings together thousands of people across generations and backgrounds. It's a celebration of what makes Raleigh special: great music, community spirit, and a deep appreciation for tradition and progress," said David Brower who is the executive director of PineCone.

"The return of Raleigh Wide Open is a welcome reminder of what makes this city shine. It's more than a music festival. It's a statement about Raleigh's growth, creativity, and the strong partnerships that fuel our cultural identity," said Raleigh Mayor Janet Cowell.

ABC11 is the official media sponsor of the event.

