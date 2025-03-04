83-year-old man shot, killed inside Wayne Co. home on Pecan Road

DUDLEY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 83-year-old man was shot inside his home Monday night in Wayne County.

Deputies were called to a shooting in the 700 block of Pecan Road in Dudley around 11:50 p.m. When they arrived, they were met by multiple people who lived at the residence.

Authorities say they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was later identified as Wilbert Lee Stringfield, 83, who lived at the residence.

Stringfield died from his injuries at the scene. His body was taken to Wayne UNC Healthcare and then to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

According to investigators, numerous rounds were fired into the home. There may have been more than one shooter involved in the incident.

Detectives are following up on multiple leads, according to Wake County Sheriff's Office. No additional information was released.