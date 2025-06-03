Wild chase in Fayetteville ends in crash, injuries after man pursues suspected thieves

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man took matters into his own hands Monday night, chasing alleged thieves before causing a serious crash.

ABC11 has learned that at least one person was seriously hurt, and another was still on the run.

The crash happened after a wild chain of events in Fayetteville.

ABC11 spoke to a man caught up in the crash who said he was one of the first people to rush in to help the person seriously hurt in the wreck.

Another man, who said he was the driver who started the chase, told ABC11 that it began after he spotted people stealing from his property.

He said he jumped into his car and chased after them.

Moments later, the driver of the car he was following allegedly slammed on the brakes, causing him to rear-end the vehicle.

The car went off the roadway on Hummingbird Place and flipped several times, destroying some powerlines in the process.

The man who initiated the pursuit said he then backed into another car that pulled up to the scene seconds after the crash.

That driver, Shaun Savarese, said the only thing he could think about was helping the people injured in the crash.

A passenger was thrown out of the flipped vehicle.

"The unconscious person didn't move or respond, and the person standing over them said, 'I have to go, I'm sorry, I have to go,' and then they ran south or walked south into the woods."

The conditions of those involved were not immediately known.

ABC11 has reached out to authorities to ask about charges and other information related to the crash.

