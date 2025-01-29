Wildfire prompts evacuation orders for some residents in western North Carolina

OLD FORT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A wildfire in western North Carolina has prompted evacuations for some residents in McDowell County.

According to authorities, the fire, which is currently 0% contained, was started after a tree fell on a power line.

The McDowell County Emergency Management said high winds are continuing to create dangerous conditions, and are urging residents to adhere to evacuation orders.

Authorities said there are no reported injuries.

Emergency officials from across the county are working to contain the fire and to protect structures in the area.

