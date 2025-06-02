Wildfires in Canada causes hazy conditions in North Carolina

In between the sunshine and rain, you may have noticed haze in the air.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Over the weekend, a haze lingered in the North Carolina air, caused by wildfires in Canada that have forced thousands to evacuate across three provinces.

The smoke has worsened air quality and reduced visibility in Canada and parts of the U.S.

"We should expect at least a couple more rounds of Canadian smoke to come through the U.S. over the next week," said Bryan Jackson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the U.S.

Windy conditions have carried the smoke as far south as the Gulf Coast.

On Sunday, air quality reached "unhealthy" levels in parts of North Dakota, Montana, Minnesota, and South Dakota, as reported by the EPA's AirNow page. Officials warn that air quality may deteriorate further nationwide in the coming days.

"Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour," Saskatchewan's Public Safety Agency warned Sunday. "As smoke levels increase, health risks increase."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.