Will Wade officially named NC State's next men's basketball coach

Wade's second NCAA Tournament run in as many seasons with the Cowboys ended Saturday with a second-round loss to Purdue.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- McNeese coach Will Wade was officially named the next head coach for NC State's men's basketball on Sunday.

Wade has signed a six-year agreement pending approval by NC State Board of Trustees. He will be formally introduced next Tuesday at a private event in Reynolds Coliseum.

"I am excited and proud that Will Wade will be the next head coach for Wolfpack men's basketball," NC State's Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan said. "I went into this search with an open mind and had great conversations with several outstanding candidates from across the nation. But after speaking extensively with Will and others who know him well, I knew that he was the right leader for the Wolfpack."

"I am beyond excited and honored to be chosen to lead the Wolfpack basketball program," Wade said. "NC State's rich tradition, passionate fan base, and location in one of the best cities in the country make this a destination job and I can't wait to get started. I would like to thank Boo Corrigan and Chancellor Woodson for this awesome opportunity. My family and I look forward to being a part of Wolfpack nation."

A Nashville, Tenn., native, Wade has spent the last two season at McNeese, leading the Cowboys to back-to-back Southland Conference regular season and tournament championship.

He was named Southland Conference Coach of the Year both seasons. Wade compiled a 50-9 record at McNeese, including a 33-1 home record.

The 42-year-old also served as head coach at VCU and LSU

Wade is married to the former Lauren Deason of Charlotte, and the couple has one daughter, Caroline.

