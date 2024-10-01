Johnson & Johnson investing $2 billion in new manufacturing plant in Wilson, Cooper says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday that Johnson & Johnson will create 420 jobs in Wilson County.

The company said it will invest more than $2 billion in a new pharmaceutical manufacturing campus in the City of Wilson.

"We welcome this tremendous investment by Johnson & Johnson as they expand their global manufacturing footprint," said Cooper. "Life sciences leaders continue to select North Carolina because our world-class workforce will help the company successfully produce innovative medicines that will make a profound impact on our state and patients around the world."

New positions for the project will include analysts, engineers, microbiologists, scientists, specialists, managers and senior leaders, Cooper's office said.

"A strong, global supply chain is crucial, and we purposefully invest to ensure our transformational medicines reliably and efficiently reach patients around the world," said Dapo Ajayi, Vice President, Innovative Medicine Supply Chain at Johnson & Johnson. "We are investing in capacity and new technologies to enhance our industry-leading capabilities and ensure a resilient supply chain for the future. North Carolina is an important hub for biopharmaceutical manufacturing and talent, and we are pleased to join this thriving life sciences ecosystem and become part of the Wilson community."

Salaries will vary by position, but the average annual wage is $108,823, which exceeds the Wilson County average of $52,619.

These new jobs could create a potential payroll impact of more than $45.7 million for the region each year.

"North Carolina has one of the largest biologics manufacturing workforce in the nation," said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. "Economic and workforce development collaboration is critical to ensuring we have the foundation and business climate for innovators like Johnson & Johnson to succeed, and we are grateful for the partners that are helping us strengthen our life sciences reputation."

A Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) awarded to Janssen Biotech, Inc. (a subsidiary of J &J), will help aid the project, which was approved by the state's Economic Investment Committee earlier Tuesday.

"The state's investment to build a biologics training center in Wilson has made the city the perfect location for Johnson & Johnson's new facility," said N.C. Sen. Buck Newton. "The biologics training center, along with our strong local workforce and North Carolina's low-tax business climate, will help Johnson & Johnson achieve success for many years to come. Wilson is a top location for the life sciences sector and I can't wait to see the benefits of the high-paying jobs coming to the area."

A target date for completion and opening of the facility was not immediately available.