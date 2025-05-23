Wilson graduate never missed a day of class since kindergarten, earns valedictorian title

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- James Brown III has operated in a spirit of excellence academically since kindergarten and has never missed a day of school.

Inside the gymnasium of Wilson Preparatory Academy, the stage is set for his high school graduation. Brown, who is 18, wore his cap and gown proudly and shared what it took to get here.

"Feeling absolutely relieved and blessed to be here," said Brown. "Working every day, studying, and getting everything right so that I can pass my classes."

Brown was a little nervous, but you could tell just how serious he is taking graduating at the top of his class with a 4.2 grade point average. This fall, he will be entering the next chapter of life while majoring in engineering.

"I'll be attending Fayetteville State University," he said.

Brown sat down with ABC11 inside his high school gym, where he read some of his valedictorian speech that he will deliver to his 32 classmates.

"Class of 2025, the world we are stepping into is big, messy, beautiful, and full of possibilities," he said.

What isn't in his speech is how he's operated in a spirit of excellence since kindergarten. His parents said he's never missed a day of school and has had perfect attendance from that day to this one. His father, James Brown Jr., says he likely gets that dedication from him.

"I started working at four years old in tobacco with my family. I've always worked. It's always been in me to work. If you don't work, you don't eat," he said.

Brown's mother, Annetta Brown, shared that her mother, Annie S. Pitt, passed away unexpectedly in a house fire last year. James was one of her youngest grandchildren, whom she was looking forward to seeing walk across the stage.

"Even the day she passed away, he still came to school," she said. "He said I promised my grandmother I would do well in school, and that's what I'm going to do."

Daryl Woodard is the Head of School at Wilson Preparatory Academy. He awarded Brown with the valedictorian medal that he will wear on graduation day. As the student prepares to turn his tassel, his parents hope that dedication remains.

ABC11 asked how Brown plans to continue operating in a spirit of excellence and never miss a day of class in college without mom and dad's help.

"Ummm, having an alarm ready," Brown laughed. "Just being dedicated every day."