Close, delay or remote learning? School leaders prepare for severe weather: 'Big decision'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- School administrators are closely tracking the winter weather across the Triangle as they prepare to make decisions on whether to hold classes on Wednesday.

Cumberland County Schools has already canceled classes and all after-school activities Wednesday, and NC State University announced operations will be suspended until noon Wednesday.

"Delays and closing of school is a really big decision for school districts to have to do," said Tamika Walker Kelly, who serves as NCAE President.

Kelly, who has spent seventeen years in public education, pointed to severe weather conditions, coupled with the presence of natural disasters, to highlight the importance of further support towards school buildings.

"Many of our schools are much older than the students that are in them, and even much older than the educators that work in them. We know that we need investment in upgraded HVAC systems, we need to be moving to green and clean energy for our schools and we hope legislators take that into account," said Kelly.

Andy Jenks, the Chief Communications Officer for Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools, said they're in touch with town, county, and state officials to learn more about the conditions.

"We're monitoring the forecast, but also trying to see how this plays out over the next day or two. What will the condition of roadways be? What about walkways or sidewalks to and from school and all of the facility details that go into having school be safe for students, staff and families," said Jenks.

State law mandates schools to operate for a certain number of days or hours, a point school officials track as decisions are made surrounding school closures, delays, and early dismissals.

Jenks said Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools schedules more time than required, allowing them to account for such impacts. Further, they have the ability to adjust calendars to address potential learning loss.

"They can rearrange the schedule to make up some of that time if it seems as though one or two specific periods or classes are being missed. Flexibility is built into the schedule and we can certainly get creative in the event that that becomes necessary. We're not there yet, but it's certainly a possibility if it becomes necessary later," Jenks explained.