North Fork wildfire now 60% contained in western North Carolina

NEBO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thanks to rain the North Fork Fire in western North Carolina is now 60% contained at over 600 acres.

According to McDowell County Emergency Management, the wildfire is burning in areas of heavy damage from Hurricane Helene near the Woodlawn community.

The fire is located on Graveyard Mountain. Officials said it is east of Highway 221 and south of American Thread Road along the cliffs above the North Fork of the Catawba River.

A half inch of rain moved through the area Friday afternoon.

Firefighters took advantage of this and put out the remaining hotspots near the fire line.

"Fire managers are monitoring the interior of the fire to see if the hot spots light back up in the dry conditions that are predicted over the weekend," officials said. "Smoke is still expected but should be limited to interior burning within the containment lines. Smoke impacts to communities around the fire are expected to be minimal, and air quality should improve."

The Mountains to Sea Trail between Hwy 221 and FSR 106, Bald Mountain Road (FSR 150) and Graveyard Mountain Road (FSR 149) are closed. Recreationists are asked to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, the other wildfire in McDowell County is100% contained.

To receive McDowell County emergency updates via the NIXLE alert system: text 28752 to 888777.

Officials will provide updates as more information becomes available. You can monitor the McDowell County Emergency Management Agency's social media channels and the NIXLE alert system.

