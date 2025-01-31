Western NC wildfire fully contained after prompting evacuations in Old Fort area

Some living in the Old Fort area were ordered to evacuate Wednesday due to wildfire.

OLD FORT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Firefighters made progress on the wildfire in western North Carolina that prompted evacuations.

The Crooked Creek fire in McDowell County is now 100% contained.

The fire has burned about 220 acres in total since breaking out earlier this week. Officials reported no injuries from that fire or the North Fork fire. However, one home and several outbuildings were destroyed.

As of Thursday, at 6 p.m., the North Fork fire is 200 acres in size and only 20% contained.

Get fire updates

To receive McDowell County emergency updates via the NIXLE alert system: text 28752 to 888777.

Officials will provide updates as more information becomes available. You can monitor the McDowell County Emergency Management Agency's social media channels and the NIXLE alert system.

Featured video is from previous report.