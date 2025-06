Wolfspeed announces more than 50 jobs being cut at Siler City plant

The layoffs go into effect on August 9.

The layoffs go into effect on August 9.

The layoffs go into effect on August 9.

The layoffs go into effect on August 9.

SILER CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wolfspeed has announced that layoffs will be coming to its plant in Siler City.

A Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) obtained by ABC11 shows 73 jobs are being cut at the semi-conductor company in Chatham County.

The layoffs go into effect on August 9.

Just months ago the company also announced layoffs at its factory in Durham.