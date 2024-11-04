Woman arrested, charged in connection with Wake County shooting

24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Monday, November 4, 2024 1:11AM
CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that left one person injured on Sunday.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to reports of a gunshot wound victim at a hospital at 1:30 a.m. Deputies said the victim told them he was shot in the 200 block of Thomas Drive near Clayton.

After an investigation, authorities said investigators arrested and charged 23-year-old Brianna N. Ambles with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury.

Deputies said Ambles and the victim know each other.

