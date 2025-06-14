Woman critically wounded in downtown Durham shooting

Raw video from the scene.

Raw video from the scene.

Raw video from the scene.

Raw video from the scene.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was seriously injured in a shooting Friday night in downtown Durham.

Officers responded about 9 p.m. to apartment homes in the 900 block of East Main Street.

They found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency Medical Services workers rushed the woman to a hospital in critical condition.

No other details were immediately available.

An ABC11 news crew is working to gather more information.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Durham and in your neighborhood

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App