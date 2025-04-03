24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Woman found dead after shooting at Franklin County home

Thursday, April 3, 2025 1:07AM
The deadly incident happened Tuesday night on Bert Winston Road in Youngsville.

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that left one person dead.

The deadly incident happened around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday on Bert Winston Road in Youngsville.

Sheriff Kevin White said "an elderly woman" was found dead inside the home.

An ABC11 breaking news crew at the scene reported a heavy law enforcement presence there. Authorities could be seen placing evidence markers on the road.

Investigators were also examining bullet holes in a trailer home and a shattered glass door.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to please contact the tip line at (919) 514-9577.

ABC11's Jamiese Price contributed.

