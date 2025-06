Woman found unresponsive in public pool in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 50-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after she was found unresponsive in a pool in Cary.

The incident happened at the Cary Swim Club on Tanglewood Drive.

Authorities said emergency crews were about to intervene.

The woman's condition is unknown.