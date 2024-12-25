Woman dies from gunshot at Robins Meadow housing community in Fayetteville: 'Tragic loss'

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shooting in Fayetteville left one woman dead.

It happened Christmas Eve just before midnight at a housing building along Candleberry Court, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. Officers discovered a woman dead from a gunshot wound. Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department are investigating the shooting.

In a statement, Cumberland County officials confirm the shooting happened at Robins Meadow Transitional Housing community. They added that as a precautionary measure for the safety and security of everyone at the home and staff, visitor access is on hold until further notice.

"The County extends heartfelt condolences to the victim's family and loved ones, and stands in support of the Robins Meadow community as they grieve the loss of their neighbor. We are devastated by this tragic event. Our primary focus is supporting the ongoing investigation and ensuring the safety of all individuals at Robins Meadow," said Chief of Staff and Interim Community Development Director Tye Vaught Wednesday in a news release. "We are committed to continued support of our Robins Meadow community, the victim's family, and everyone affected by this tragic loss."

The county also said it is reviewing security protocols and will make changes to enhance safety measures.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective A. Wolford at (910) 705-2141 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

