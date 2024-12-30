Police investigating after teen girl, man found shot dead in Hillsborough

Hillsborough Police said a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl were found dead at the end of a street.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hillsborough Police are investigating after finding two young people shot dead Monday morning

Officers responded about 6:40 a.m. Monday to a report of a gunshot injury on Cardinal Drive, near Interstate 85. The two people had been shot in a Dodge Charger at the end of the road.

Witnesses told ABC11 that they heard gunshots Sunday night. During a walk the next morning, they found the body of a girl next to the car with a man inside.

Police said a 16-year-old Hillsborough girl was killed. A 20-year-old man was also found dead. HPD identified him as 20-year-old De'Anthony Letrelle Morgan, of La Grange, who had attended Cedar Ridge High School.

The family of the teen identified her as Zikera Wardlow, who was a sophomore on the girls basketball team at Discovery Charter School in Durham.

Zikera Wardlow played at Cedar Ridge High School before transferring to Durham's Discovery Charter School. Family

"She's an awesome girl. She had a career ahead of her," said Sharin Murphy, a family friend. "She was on her way to do big things. She always out here playing basketball. She beats everyone on the court - male or female. She was just an all-around girl. Everybody around here loved her, that's why it's so shocking."

Family members said she was a star player who hoped to play collegiately. She had previously attended Cedar Ridge.

The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting police with the investigation. On Monday evening, nearly 12 hours after the discovery, investigators remained on the scene. Yellow crime-scene tape blocked off the road for a couple of hundred feet on Cardinal Drive until police officers removed it around 6 p.m. A tow truck arrived to take away the vehicle at the center of the investigation.

"It's been very hard to process because it's just hard to understand," Murphy said. "Any time it's a tragedy, you wonder what happened? Why? Who done it? Why did they do it? It's just a whole lot of questions.

There is a large police presence on Cardinal Drive Monday morning.

"She was a well-loved girl, she had a good spirit, she had a good heart," Murphy added. "She always had a smile on her face. And she was just an awesome person."

On Monday evening, Orange County Schools sent a letter to students and parents expressing sadness at the news of the shooting.

"We are terribly saddened by news of the tragic death of our former student, Zikera Wardlow, who previously attended Cedar Ridge High School as a freshman in 2023-2024," OCS said. "Our hearts go out to her family and friends and all who knew her, especially the Cedar Ridge girls basketball team on which Zikera played last year."

The district announced that Cedar Ridge's girls basketball team will observe a moment of silence in Wardlow's memory before its game Friday.

Discovery Charter also reacted to the shocking news.

"Though "Z", as she was often called, had only this year joined our Trailblazer family, she was already known as a bright, kind, respectful, and valued member of our school community <' said Toni Shellady, Director of Discovery Charter. "She was a member of our high school girls basketball team and had made many friends and integrated well into our Trailblazer community in the short time she was a Discovery student. Zikera's presence brought joy to classmates and teachers alike, and she will be deeply missed. During this heartbreaking time, our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Zikera's family, friends, and all those who knew and loved her."

No suspect description has been released.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to please contact Investigator Andrew Jones at (919) 296-9562 or by email. Anonymous tips can be reported by calling (919) 296-9555 or online.