ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A lucky $2 million Powerball ticket was sold in Zebulon

According to the NC Education Lottery, the $3 Power Play ticket was purchased at the Murphy Express on East Gannon Avenue. The ticket matched all five white balls to win $1 million and was doubled to $2 million when the 2X multiplier hit.

Monday's Powerball jackpot is now at $1.04 billion.

