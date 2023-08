The million-dollar ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on South Polk Street in Pineville, which is near Charlotte.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman in Raleigh won $100,000 in Monday night's Powerball drawing.

Valerie Fegans bought a $3 lucky quick-pick ticket online and matched four white balls and the red Powerball ticket to $50,000. Her prize was doubled to $100,000 when her 2X multiplier hit.

Fegans took home $71, 259 after federal and state tax withholdings.

