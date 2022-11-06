8 Powerball tickets in North Carolina win at least $50,000

Two $3 Power Play tickets in North Carolina won a $150,000 prize by matching four of the six white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Powerball jackpot continues to grow as Saturday's drawing produced no winner. But that doesn't mean some big prizes weren't claimed.

Across North Carolina, eight people scored big wins.

Two $3 Power Play tickets in North Carolina won a $150,000 prize by matching four of the six white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000. The prize tripled to $150,000 when the 3X multiplier was drawn.

The two wins occurred:

In Greensboro, with a ticket purchased at a convenience store, the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue.

In Asheboro, with a ticket purchased using the lottery's website.

Six other $2 tickets in North Carolina were worth a $50,000 prize by matching four white balls and the Powerball. Those wins happened in Elm City, Cary, Benson, Marshall, Havelock, and Wilmington.

The jackpot will climb at least $300 million to another record high, an estimated $1.9 billion with a cash option of $929.1 million for Monday's drawing.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

"We've never seen a jackpot go this high before," said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. "Remember, to get your chance at winning it, it only takes a single $2 or $3 ticket. Play smart and have fun dreaming about what you would do if you won."

in Saturday's drawing, 16 tickets nationwide matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize. One Power Play ticket in Kentucky won a $2 million prize.

Saturday's winning numbers were 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and the Powerball was 20.

Monday's historic drawing will be broadcast live at 10:59 p.m.